Orchard Central attack: Man charged with using unknown instrument in assault that injured six

SINGAPORE – A man was charged on Jan 4 after he allegedly used an unknown instrument, for stabbing or cutting, to injure an 18-year-old man at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day.

The incident saw five others hurt, and all six were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

According to his charge sheet, Adam Hambali Seddon, 30, allegedly voluntarily caused hurt to Carmelo Joshua Emilio Esmond D’Sylva, using an unknown instrument for stabbing or cutting which, when used as a weapon, is likely to cause death.

The alleged attack occurred at around 4am near dance club Ark11 on the 11th floor of the mall, stated court documents.

Seddon also allegedly breached the conditions of his remission order to not commit any offence, which he was subjected to, between Aug 12, 2023, and Dec 10, 2024.

The prosecution requested that Seddon be remanded for a week for investigations and to help the police trace accomplices, if any.

Appearing in court via video-link at around noon on Jan 4, Seddon asked the court for him to be released on bail.

The prosecutor said any request for bail can be looked into after his remand.

Seddon’s case will be heard again on Jan 11.