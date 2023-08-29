Open verdict in death of 26-day-old baby girl who was found unresponsive

SINGAPORE – A 26-day-old baby girl found unresponsive at around 11am on March 5 was pronounced dead at Changi General Hospital (CGH) about 90 minutes later.

Nur Shaynda Mohamed Yatiman’s cause of death could not be ascertained after an investigation, and police do not suspect foul play.

In his findings dated Aug 22, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda recorded an open verdict on the case and added: “Factually, Ms Shaynda had been found unconscious in the baby cot with no evidence of being pinned under any objects.

“There was also no evidence to suggest that her face was in the prone position that might have resulted in suffocation.”

A doctor concluded that in view of factors such as the lack of injuries, the baby’s cause of death was unascertained, with a higher likelihood of it being due to a sudden cardiac death.

Court documents referred to Shaynda’s father as Mr MY. At the time, he was the boyfriend of the baby’s mother, identified as Ms SS.

Shaynda was not the woman’s first child who died while still a baby.

In 2012, Ms SS delivered another child at 34 weeks via emergency caesarean section because of pulmonary embolism, which usually happens when a blood clot gets stuck in the lungs and blocks the blood flow.

This baby died at four months. Court documents did not disclose the identity of the child’s father.

On Feb 7, 2023, Ms SS delivered Shaynda, who weighed nearly 2.5kg and was assessed to be small for her gestational age.

Mr MY told investigators he was Shaynda’s sole caregiver from her discharge from hospital until her death as he wanted Ms SS to rest and recover.

State Coroner Nakhoda said in his findings: “Mr MY stated that he had no experience taking care of an infant, though he had helped with his niece and nephew.

“Similarly, Ms SS said that she had no experience caring for an infant. Before Ms Shaynda’s death, Ms SS had helped out with her care occasionally.”

At around 4am on March 5, Mr MY heard the baby crying and fed her some milk. However, she continued to cry and stopped after she was given a pacifier.

He placed her in the cot on her stomach with her head facing to the left.

According to him, she could sleep better and for a longer period when placed on her stomach.