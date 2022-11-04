Open verdict for case of man with dementia found dead in Hougang drain

Mr William Leck Swe Chua was found dead in a drain in Hougang in January. PHOTOS: POLICE.GOV.SG, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
David Sun
Correspondent
Updated
Published
17 min ago

SINGAPORE - An open verdict was declared by the coroner in the case of Mr William Leck Swe Chua, who was found dead in a drain in Hougang in January.

Mr Leck, 80, had gone missing after leaving his home in Hougang on Jan 1.

His body was found at around 7.10pm on Jan 3 wedged in a metal grate in a drain near 42 Defu Lane 7.

He was last seen alive at around 4.30pm, when cameras in the area spotted him entering a carpark in Defu Lane.

In a summary of his findings on Friday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said Mr Leck suffered from dementia, and in the time leading up to his death, his condition had become very pronounced.

The coroner said that while there was no evidence of external injuries or trauma and the police did not suspect foul play, the state of decomposition of his body meant the cause of his death could not be established.

He added that death by unnatural cause also could not be unequivocally established, and gave an open verdict based on this.

