OnlyFans user Titus Low, who allegedly uploaded sexually explicit images, handed 2 new charges

SINGAPORE - Titus Low Kaide, whose sexually explicit images had been found on online subscription-based platform OnlyFans, was handed two new charges in court on Thursday (Feb 17).

Appearing in court in person and dressed in a striped long-sleeved shirt, the 22-year-old Singaporean was given one charge each of transmitting obscene materials electronically and failing to comply with an order prohibiting him from accessing his OnlyFans account.

Three similar charges were handed to him in December last year, bringing the total number of charges to five.

Low is believed to be the first OnlyFans content creator in Singapore to be prosecuted for transmitting obscene materials on the platform.

Members can share adult content on OnlyFans.

Low, whose account currently has 209 posts and 338 media files, charges a $20 monthly subscription fee for his content.

Between April and October last year, Low is said to have uploaded 32 sexually explicit photographs and 29 videos on his OnlyFans account under the username tituslow22.

He also purportedly uploaded 20 obscene photographs and 14 videos between November and December that year.

On Oct 11 last year, he was issued an order by a police officer not to access his OnlyFans account, but he is accused of breaching the order.

He is accused of accessing his account again in November last year.

Low's bail was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to return to court on March 14.

The police said in an earlier statement that they had received a report on Sept 4 last year claiming Low had uploaded images and videos of his private parts to his OnlyFans account.

Even after police seized his account and ordered him not to access it, he allegedly wrote to OnlyFans administrators, claiming that his account was not secured.