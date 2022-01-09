OnlyFans content creators based overseas could be breaching Singapore laws: Lawyers

SINGAPORE - Content creators uploading obscene material on the online platform OnlyFans could be breaching laws here even if they are based overseas.

Those who download obscene videos and photos, and share them, also risk getting arrested.

"While the Penal Code generally does not have extra-territorial jurisdiction, a Singaporean or a foreigner who uploaded the material overseas and subsequently enters Singapore could potentially be dealt with by the law," said associate professor Eugene Tan, who teaches at Singapore Management University.

The spotlight was turned on the site here when model Titus Low was accused on Dec 30 of uploading obscene images and videos to his OnlyFans account between April and October last year.

He had also allegedly failed to comply with an order issued to him in October last year which prohibited him from accessing or using his OnlyFans account.

Low, who was granted $5,000 bail and is set to return to court on Jan 20, is believed to be the platform's first content creator in Singapore to be charged with transmitting obscene materials on the site.

Lawyers say content creators uploading obscene material are not the only ones who risk breaking the law. Subscribers who download such material and share them could also be in the crosshairs.

"It does not matter whether the subscriber intended to profit financially from it," added Prof Tan.

Ms Tania Chin, a partner in the criminal litigation team at law firm Withers KhattarWong, said transmitting obscene material electronically in Singapore, and distributing or possessing for the purposes of distributing to a third party, are offences.

Created in 2016, the platform, which is based in London, allows content creators to upload visuals on subjects such as travel, fashion, fitness and coaching.

But some content creators had reportedly uploaded obscene photographs and videos to the site to make money by selling subscription access.

The website charges a monthly subscription fee that ranges from US$4.99 (S$7) to US$49.99, but creators can charge subscribers additional fees for commissioned work sent through private messages.

For hosting the material, OnlyFans takes 20 per cent of all payments.

Content creators have claimed online that on average, they could earn about US$150 a month, with some top creators raking in more than US$100,000 monthly.

Based on online searches, there are over 170 million registered OnlyFans subscribers and over 1.5 million content creators globally. Users must be 18 years or older, according to OnlyFans policy.