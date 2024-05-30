Only woman in $3 billion money laundering case jailed 15 months

SINGAPORE - Chinese national Lin Baoying, the only woman to be charged in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, was sentenced to 15 months’ jail on May 30.

Lin, 44, faced 10 charges and pleaded guilty to three charges.

They included two charges of using as genuine a forged document and one money laundering charge.

Seven other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Of the 10 foreigners arrested in August 2023 following islandwide raids at luxury homes here led by the Commercial Affairs Department, Lin is the eighth person to be sentenced.

She had more than $170.5 million in assets seized after her arrest. About 90 per cent – or $153 million – will be forfeited to the state.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gan Ee Kiat said that before Aug 24, 2020, Lin had sent a CIMB relationship manager a forged document showing the sale of a property in China that purportedly had her and the buyer’s signatures.

The prosecutor said Lin had instructed her assistant to obtain the false sale and purchase agreement to satisfy CIMB’s request to explain the source of a deposit made to her bank account.

He added that Lin did not know the buyer in the forged document and had not signed the agreement.

After another deposit was made to her UOB Kay Hian account on Aug 11, 2020, the stockbroking arm of UOB requested through her trading representative that she explain the source of the deposit and provide supporting documentation.

She sent the manager a document showing the sale of a property in Macau.

DPP Gan said Lin had not entered into any agreement to sell such a property and did not know who the buyer was.

The prosecutor said Lin had instructed her assistant to obtain the fake agreement to satisfy UOB Kay Hian’s request, and that Lin knew she could not satisfactorily explain the source of funds.

DPP Gan added that Lin was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation as to how she came to have HK$7.5 million (S$1.3 million) in one of her bank accounts.

During police investigations, Lin admitted the funds came from an unregistered gambling operation in another jurisdiction.