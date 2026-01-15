Straitstimes.com header logo

Only 1 suspect found in 12 hit-and-run accident cases caused by cyclists, AMD users since 2023

AMDs include bicycles and personal mobility aids and are governed under the Active Mobility Act, which came into force in May 2018.

David Sun

  • From 2023 to November 2025, cyclists and AMD users allegedly caused 12 hit-and-run accidents, injuring pedestrians in eight cases.
  • Identifying suspects in such cases is complex due to a lack of registration numbers and limited camera coverage, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.
  • Offenders convicted over hit-and-run accidents, especially in egregious cases, can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to four years.

SINGAPORE – Twelve hit-and-run accidents were allegedly caused by cyclists and users of active mobility devices (AMDs) on the roads from 2023 to November 2025.

Pedestrians were injured in eight of the cases, but the police could identify a suspect in only one of them, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Workers’ Party Non-Constituency MP Andre Low had asked a parliamentary question about how many of such hit-and-run cases have been solved in the past three years.

In a written response on Jan 14, Mr Shanmugam said it is challenging to identify suspects.

He said: “Investigations into hit-and-run cases involving cyclists or AMD users can be more complex as there may not be registration numbers which the police can use as investigation leads, and the accidents may occur in locations with limited camera coverage.”

AMDs include bicycles, personal mobility devices and personal mobility aids.

Such devices are governed under the Active Mobility Act, which came into force in May 2018.

There are varying speed limits for such devices depending on the type and

where they are being operated.

However, only conventional bicycles and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) are allowed on the roads, with the motor assistance of a PAB limited to 25kmh.

PABs are classified as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act.

As such, if they fail to stop in the case of an accident on the road, the user can be fined up to $3,000 and jailed for up to a year.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to two years.

In more egregious cases, offenders can be prosecuted under the Penal Code, which allows for a fine of up to $10,000 and four years’ jail where a rash act causes a victim grievous hurt.

In 2024, a woman who rode a bicycle with faulty brakes and caused a pedestrian’s death was

jailed for four weeks

after she pleaded guilty to performing a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

David Sun is The Straits Times’ crime correspondent. He has a background in criminology and is a licensed private investigator.

