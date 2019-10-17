Online love scam victim arrested for allegedly using forged cashier's orders worth over $600k

SINGAPORE - A woman who had fallen prey to an Internet love scam was arrested for her suspected involvement in using two forged cashier's orders worth more than a total of $600,000.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 17), the police said they were alerted a week ago to a case of forged cashier's orders presented at a bank here.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested the 51-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the woman is believed to be a victim of an Internet love scam.

The woman had received the forged cashier's orders from an online friend through the postal service, after she agreed to deposit them into her bank account.

The friend claimed that the cashier's orders were payment from his business partner and that he needed help as he had no bank account in Singapore.

This was after the woman purportedly transferred about $80,000 to her friend since 2018 as he claimed that he had financial difficulties.

Another cashier's order worth $442,371, believed to have also been forged, was found in her possession.

Anyone found guilty of supporting a conspiracy to forge a valuable security can be fined and jailed for up to 15 years.

Related Story Woman nearly loses US$5,000 in online love scam

Related Story Jail sought for woman who kept $50k in love scam

The police said that Internet love scams continue to be a crime of concern. They advised members of the public to be wary of strangers who befriend them online and not to receive money from or transfer it to, or on behalf of, such strangers.

It also advised the public to be cautious about requests for money.

"Be in control of your emotions, knowing that it could be a scam. Call a trusted friend or talk to a relative before you act," the police said.

For scam-related advice, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those who wish to provide information on scams may send the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police on 1800-255-0000.