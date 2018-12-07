Off-service SBS Transit double-decker bus hits pedestrian in Boon Lay, killing her

SINGAPORE - The nearest pedestrian crossing was located about 300m away, but a woman decided not to use it to cross the three-lane Jalan Boon Lay - with fatal consequences.

An off-service double decker SBS Transit bus ploughed into Ms Tan Meow Hian, 46, at around 6.30am on Nov 8 last year, killing her. The driver, Kwa Ah Bah, had failed to keep a proper lookout.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Senthilkumaran Sabapathy told the court that the Malaysian woman was not jaywalking.

He also said there was no pedestrian crossing or overhead bridge within 50m of the scene.

On Friday (Dec 7), he urged District Judge Ng Peng Hong to sentence Kwa, 67, to two weeks' jail and disqualify him from driving all classes of vehicles for five years.

The DPP also stressed that Kwa was then driving a heavy vehicle and the accident caused a fatality.

The court heard that Kwa is no longer working for SBS Transit and he pleaded guilty in October to causing the Singapore permanent resident's death by negligent driving.

He was driving the bus on the extreme left lane towards Boon Lay Way when it hit Ms Tan.

An ambulance rushed her to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and she died of multiple injuries about two hours later.

Defence lawyer Simon Tan pleaded for his client to be fined and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Court documents did not state details about his proposed sentence.

On Friday, Mr Tan said that before the accident occurred, Kwa was driving the bus within the speed limit as he made his way from a depot in Jurong to Boon Lay bus interchange to begin his shift.

Mr Tan also said his client had a clean driving record prior to the tragedy and had worked for SBS Transit for more than 40 years.

The lawyer told Judge Ng: "It is also noteworthy that there is a barrier erected along the middle of the central road divider, clearly with the intention of preventing or deterring pedestrians from crossing the road along that stretch, as the road is wide and spans three lanes.

"It would be a hazard for any pedestrian to cross the stretch without using the designated road crossings."

Kwa is now out on bail of $10,000 and is expected to be sentenced next Thursday.

For causing a death by negligent driving, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined.