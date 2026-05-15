Off-duty cop allegedly caused grievous hurt to motorcyclist while driving

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Junior Leow Choan Khian was charged on May 13 with injuring the motorcyclist while driving without considering other road users.

SINGAPORE - An off-duty policeman was driving a car in June 2025 when he allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout and the vehicle collided with a motorcycle, causing grievous hurt to the 43-year-old rider.

Junior Leow Choan Khian, 50, was charged on May 13 with injuring the motorcyclist while driving without considering other road users.

Leow is an assistant superintendent, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said, in response to queries from The Straits Times on May 14.

“Following the accident, the SPF swiftly initiated investigations against (him). We are unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing,” a police spokesperson added.

“(Our officers) are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct. We deal accordingly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court.”

Court documents stated that Leow was driving along Claymore Hill near Scotts Road at around 3.10pm on June 21, 2025, when he allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout while making a right turn.

The car is said to have collided with the motorcycle soon after. There were no details of the motorcyclist’s injuries in the court documents.

Leow is expected to plead guilty on June 30.

For causing grievous hurt to another person while driving without considering other road users, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Annual road traffic figures the Traffic Police (TP) released in February showed that the number of people injured in road accidents went up from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic deaths also rose from 142 in 2024 to a record high of 149 in 2025.

In March, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said that failing to keep a proper lookout was the top cause of traffic accidents.

To tackle the issue, TP will step up enforcement, including extending speed enforcement measures to more red-light cameras.

TP will also be launching launch the National Road Graciousness Campaign later in 2026 .