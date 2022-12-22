O-level cheating case: Ex-principal of tuition centre allegedly fled Singapore

SINGAPORE - The authorities are looking to apply for an Interpol red notice against the missing former principal of an education centre.

Poh Yuan Nie, 56, was earlier sentenced to four years’ jail over 27 counts of cheating involving candidates in the 2016 O-level examinations.

A warrant of arrest was issued on Nov 23 after she failed to turn up in court to begin her jail term.

On Thursday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia applied to the court for the warrant to be executed outside the jurisdiction.

When asked if there was any country the warrant was to be applied to, the prosecutor said no and the purpose of the application was to apply for the notice with Interpol.

According to its website, an Interpol red notice requests law enforcement units worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or other legal action.

In the past year, Interpol had issued red notices against a couple involved in a $32 million luxury goods scam in Singapore and a former Wirecard Asia director believed to be behind one of the largest cases of fraud and forgery in the finance sector.

Poh and her niece, former tutor Fiona Poh Min, 35, were each convicted in 2020 of 27 charges of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat. Fiona Poh was then sentenced to three years’ jail.

The pair then took the case to the Court of Appeal in a procedure known as a criminal reference, seeking to have the apex court determine a question of law of public interest.

The issue posed to the court turned on the meaning of the word “dishonest” in the phrase “dishonest concealment of facts”.

The pair’s then lawyers argued that the meaning of “dishonest” has to be determined with reference to the definition of “dishonestly” under Section 24 of the Penal Code.

The provision states that a person is said to do an act dishonestly if he or she does it with the intention of causing wrongful gain or wrongful loss to another person. The prosecution argued that a plain or ordinary meaning of “dishonest” should be adopted instead.

In a written judgment, the apex court agreed with the prosecution that the word “dishonest” must be interpreted as being used in the ordinary sense of the word rather than in the special sense given to it by Section 24 of the Penal Code.

The court also concluded that the word “dishonest” describes the mental state of the accused when committing a cheating offence.