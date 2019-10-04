NUS undergrad who molested woman will not begin probation, pending outcome of appeal case

SINGAPORE - Undergraduate Terence Siow Kai Yuan, 23, will not start his probation term for molesting a 28-year-old woman in an MRT train while an appeal against his sentence is before the courts.

On Friday (Oct 4), District Judge Jasvender Kaur allowed a stay of execution on the probation order, pending the outcome of the prosecution's appeal.

Prosecutors are seeking to overturn the judge's decision to sentence Siow to 21 months' supervised probation, instead of their proposed sentence of six weeks' jail.

Besides the probation, Siow was on Sept 25 also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service, and attend an offence-specific treatment programme.

His parents had to also put up a $5,000 bond to ensure their son's good behaviour during the probation period.

In Siow's probation suitability report, the student admitted to committing similar acts since he enrolled in the National University of Singapore in 2016, but indicated he was unable to recall the number of times he did it.

However, the judge rejected the prosecution's call for a jail sentence, saying Siow had a strong propensity to reform and had characterised his offences as "minor intrusions".

Noting his academic results and the recommendation for probation, the judge said: "I think there can be no doubt that there is extremely strong propensity for reform.

"He was 22 years old when he committed the offences... and the nature of the acts (is) relatively minor."

The decision prompted many to question the adequacy of the sentence and the relevance of academic results in sentencing him.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam also weighed in on the topic, taking to social media to express his surprise at the sentence, while calling for netizens to avoid casting aspersions on the judge.

In court on Friday, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Gail Wong said a stay of execution of the probation order would be in the interest of fairness and justice, maintaining that the offences committed by Siow was a "serious" one.

However, Siow's lawyer Raphael Louis said the student should be allowed to continue with the rehabilitative process, noting that Siow needs help to change.

"The probation process is in place to help him, not to hinder the appeal process or stifle the prosecution's submissions," said Mr Louis.

But DPP Wong said there would be a dilemma, after the appeal, if Siow has already served part of his probation.

"There's nothing to impede him from (seeking help) even if the stay of execution is granted," she said.

In deciding to allow a stay of execution on the probation order, the judge said that even if the High Court agreed with her decision, all it would cost Siow is a delay in the start of his probation.

On the other hand, if the High Court allows the appeal, then Siow would have "undergone a programme that was not meant for him", she said.