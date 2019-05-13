NUS student who allegedly filmed female student in hall bathroom changed his attire to avoid being identified

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) student who was arrested last Saturday (May 11) after being accused of filming another student in a residence hall bathroom had changed his attire immediately after the alleged incident to avoid being identified, the police have said.

In a statement on Monday, the police said that investigations revealed the man is also believed to be involved in other similar cases.

An NUS spokesman said the incident occurred at Raffles Hall.

Both the man and the 23-year-old female victim reside in the same hall, police said.

The police were alerted to the case at 8.08am last Saturday. Officers from the Clementi Police Division identified the man through follow-up investigations and the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, and arrested him on the same day.

The man's laptops, mobile phones and other storage devices were seized for further investigations.

A spokesman for NUS earlier said that the university is working closely with the police in their investigations, and will take the necessary disciplinary actions.

The university is also providing the victim with "dedicated support and assistance", the spokesman added.

Since April, NUS has been enhancing security on its campus through improved CCTV coverage, the upgrading of shower cubicles and toilet locks to make them more secure, and increased patrols by campus security officers.

"All these measures are in the midst of being implemented by Raffles Hall, including the secure shower cubicles which will be installed in the coming weeks," said the director of campus security in a safety advisory e-mail to students and staff last Saturday afternoon, as seen by The Straits Times.

The NUS spokesman said that footage of the male suspect involved in this incident was captured via a newly installed CCTV camera, which ST understands was installed last Friday.

In April, NUS undergraduate Monica Baey took to social media to express frustration that NUS had not done more against a fellow student who had filmed her in her hall shower in November last year.

Her posts, which went viral, prompted NUS to form a review committee to take a closer look at disciplinary and support frameworks.

Police said that the man in the latest incident is expected to be charged with criminal trespass and with insulting the modesty of a woman on Monday.

If convicted of criminal trespass, he could be sentenced to up to three months' jail, fined up to $1,500, or both.

And if convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman, he faces a jail term of up to a year, a fine, or both.