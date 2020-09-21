NUS student allegedly assaulted woman at residences on campus

SINGAPORE - A National University of Singapore (NUS) student allegedly assaulted a woman in a student housing unit on campus on March 21 last year.

Korean Kim Dohyung, 22, whose case was last heard in a district court last Wednesday (Sept 16), is accused of one count of causing bodily pain to her.

He is said to have hit the woman on her right outer arm, right forearm and left thigh, causing bruises.

The incident is said to have happened at the Prince George's Park Residences.

When contacted by The Straits Times, NUS would not comment if Kim is still a student of the university, saying the case is now before the courts.

Kim is one of several students from local tertiary institutions who have appeared in court in recent months over various offences.

One of them, Singapore Management University (SMU) student Lee Yan Ru, allegedly outraged a woman's modesty on campus on Jan 8 last year.

The woman, who is studying at another university, cannot be named due to a gag order.

Lee, now 24, has claimed trial and his case is still pending.

Related Story SMU molestation trial: Alleged victim said she had stress disorder and was prescribed Xanax after ordeal

Related Story NTU student expelled after allegedly recording video of woman showering on campus

He remains an SMU student, pending the outcome of the court trial and the university's disciplinary proceedings, the university said.

In January, former Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student Han Shiyu, 18, was sentenced to a short detention order of two weeks after he trespassed into a female toilet at a hall to film a fellow student who was in the shower.

Those given a short detention order are put behind bars for a short time, but will not have a criminal record after their release.

The Chinese national committed the offence on Aug 12 last year and was expelled soon after by NTU.

Kim's case has been adjourned to Oct 7.

Offenders convicted of assault can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.