NTU student took upskirt video of woman in toilet and then waited to apologise to her

SINGAPORE - Feeling remorseful that he had filmed a woman in a campus toilet, a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student waited outside to apologise to her, a court heard on Thursday.

Zhou Zhiwen had already deleted the video by then, but felt he needed to make amends.

The 22-year-old Chinese national pleaded guilty on Thursday to one charge of filming an upskirt video.

District Judge John Ng called for a report to assess Zhou's suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO).

Those given an MTO will undergo treatment for their mental conditions in lieu of jail time.

The incident happened on Feb 5, 2021, at NTU.

The victim, who was 20 at the time, had entered a toilet around 15 minutes before her class at 9am.

Zhou, who was taking a break from his tutorial lesson, saw the victim entering the toilet and followed her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren said the accused knew the victim was in the only locked cubicle and entered an adjacent cubicle.

Zhou then held his phone below the toilet cubicle partition with the rear camera facing upwards to film an upskirt video of the victim.

The victim was partially undressed when she noticed a shadow in the adjacent cubicle.

When she looked down and saw a phone, she shouted and Zhou ran out of the toilet.

He deleted the video immediately and waited for the victim outside the toilet, to apologise to her.

The victim was traumatised and rushed to her class to inform her classmate.