NTU male student allegedly insulted man's modesty in campus toilet

SINGAPORE - A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student was in a male restroom on campus when he allegedly stood on a toilet bowl and peered into the next cubicle, which was occupied by another man.

Chinese national Wang Yaofeng, 23, who allegedly committed the offence on April 1 last year, is now accused of offences including insulting another person's modesty.

He was charged in court on Tuesday (Aug 23) and offered bail of $10,000.

NTU told The Straits Times in a statement on Thursday evening that Wang had been suspended for two semesters and his candidature may be further reviewed after sentencing by the court.

This was in line with the university's policies and procedures.

The NTU spokesman added: "The university has zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. Any student who commits such acts will be subject to disciplinary action, which may include suspension or expulsion from the university, depending on the nature and severity of the offence.

"The university provided support to the individuals involved when the incident occurred in April (last year)... It would be inappropriate to comment further while the case is before the court."

Wang's case has been adjourned to Sept 19.

For insulting another person's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.

