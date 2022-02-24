NSF killed in Bionix accident: SAF officer sentenced to 5 months' jail

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) captain who was involved in an incident where a Bionix infantry fighting vehicle reversed and mounted a Land Rover, killing the driver, was on Thursday (Feb 24) sentenced to five months' jail.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur had earlier convicted Ong Lin Jie, now 30, of committing a rash act that led to the death of 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) Corporal First Class (CFC) Liu Kai.

Before handing down the sentence on Thursday, Judge Kaur noted that Ong’s motivation on the day of the tragedy was to reposition the vehicle, and added: “This does not justify the rash decision.”

The tragedy took place during an exercise by the 42nd Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment on Nov 3, 2018.

Ong, was also in the Land Rover at the time, was found to have acted rashly by failing to keep a safe distance of 30m between the Land Rover and the Bionix, and ordering CFC Liu - the Land Rover's driver - to overtake the Bionix.

The SAF captain, who was then a platoon trainer with the Armour Unit Training Centre at the Armour Training Institute, had given the order for the Land Rover to move forward even though it was unsafe to do so and without first establishing communication with the other vehicle.

In their submissions last year, Deputy Public Prosecutors Hay Hung Chun, Zhou Yihong, Angela Ang and Benedict Chan said that the 30m safety distance rule was "one key safety tenet" taught to all commanders within the armour formation, including Ong, and would be re-emphasised during safety briefings prior to all armour exercises.

The prosecutors had also stressed that the purpose of maintaining this safety distance is to ensure that all parties have sufficient reaction time to avoid any potential collisions.

During the exercise, a Bionix with call sign BX13 had stopped just before a T-junction. The Land Rover that Ong and CFC Liu were in stopped about 30m behind it.