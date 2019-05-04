Not-so-lucky draws: Fake Singtel, StarHub staff scam 13 of $30k

SINGAPORE - "Lucky draws" were not so lucky for 13 people scammed of $30,000 since January.

Police alerted on Saturday (May 4) that there has been a resurgence of lucky draw scams since the start of the year.

Scammers would typically impersonate staff from local telcos Singtel or StarHub and use the messaging app Viber to contact victims.

These victims were then told that they had won some money in a lucky draw and were asked to provide their personal information, credit or debit card details, or bank account details before they could receive their winnings.

Victims would later discover unauthorised transactions made from their bank accounts or credit and debit card, police said.

In some cases, victims were asked to purchase iTunes cards and send over the redemption code to the scammers.

In its Facebook post, police advised members of the public to be wary of such messages or calls especially if one has not participated in any lucky draw.

"Do not give out your personal information, credit or debit card details and bank account details to unknown individuals," police advised, adding that instructions to make payments by remitting money or purchasing iTunes gift cards should be ignored.

Those who wish to provide information related to such crimes should call 1800-255-0000 or go to www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For more information on scams, call 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg