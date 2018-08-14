No request from Malaysia for private jet allegedly owned by Jho Low: Singapore Police

SINGAPORE - The Singapore authorities have confirmed that an aircraft - believed to be owned by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho - is parked at Seletar Airport, but no official request has been made by the Malaysian government for its return.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a police spokesman said: "An aircraft that is the subject of ongoing 1MDB-related investigations is parked at Seletar Airport.

"Singapore has not received any formal request from the Malaysian authorities seeking the return of the aircraft."

He added that any such request, along with others for the return of seized 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)-related assets, will be dealt with in accordance with Singapore's legal framework.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday told reporters that his government was looking to bring home the private jet.

The Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft - sitting at Seletar Airport - was reported to have been impounded by the Singapore authorities in 2017 and grounded.

The aircraft is part of about US$1 billion in assets allegedly acquired with funds misappropriated from 1MDB, a state investment firm.

Just last week, Malaysia seized a US$250 million (S$343 million) superyacht, Equanimity, with cooperation from the Indonesian authorities.

Mr Low, widely known as Jho Low, also allegedly bought the vessel with funds stolen from 1MDB.