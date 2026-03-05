No bail for driver who caused 4 accidents in 5 months, elderly woman’s death after using Kpod

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A recalcitrant errant driver did not learn his lesson, even after he got involved in three accidents within just over a month.

Lim Jinsheng, 29, had previously collided with another car, a lamp post and a directional sign in two separate accidents in July 2025.

The police attended to a third accident on Aug 10, 2025, after receiving a report of a car that had crashed into a traffic light at the cross junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers questioned Lim, who admitted that he was making deliveries of etomidate-laced vapes, also known as Kpods.

Officers found two vape devices and 38 pods on Lim. He was also found to have been driving under the influence of etomidate.

Lim was involved in a fourth accident around three months later on Nov 8, 2025, while he was out on bail.

Investigations found that he was driving along Teck Whye Lane when he mounted a pavement where two elderly women were standing and crashed into them.

The impact left one 83-year-old woman unconscious. She was taken to hospital but died on the same day.

The other woman, 84, was also taken to hospital. She had a fractured left hip and wrist.

Lim was again found to have been driving under the influence of etomidate.

“Of the eight fresh charges we have tendered, he caused four accidents in less than five months. Of those, two were under the influence of drugs. Due to the seriousness of the case, his reoffending nature, and for public safety, we ask that no bail be offered,” the prosecution said.

Lim will remain in remand and return to court on April 8.

Two other men were also hauled to court on March 5 after causing accidents while under the influence of Kpods.

Investigations found that on Jan 3, 2026, Ng Bing Hong made an illegal right turn from Pasir Ris Drive 1 and continued to drive against the flow of traffic along Pasir Ris Drive 6.

Ng, 36, narrowly avoided crashing into a stationary motorcycle, but he continued driving and hit a stationary car at a traffic stop.

A Kpod was found in his vehicle. He was also tested and found to have used it just before the accident occurred.

Ng faces two charges – driving under the influence of a substance and dangerous driving.

On Sept 19, 2025, police responded to an accident involving a car that had collided with a motorcycle at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 and Brickland Road.

Investigations found that Jeremy Tay Jie Le was driving erratically, swerving his vehicle just before he hit a motorcycle at a traffic stop.

Tay, 30, is accused of throwing objects out of his car window. The objects, recovered by officers later, were found to be e-vaporisers. Tay is also accused of inhaling a Kpod before he started driving.

He faces three charges – driving under the influence of a substance, driving without due care and attention, and obstruction of justice.

Ng and Tay will return to court on April 2.

In a statement released on March 4, the police said that those under the influence of any substance that would affect their ability to drive safely should stay away from driving.

“Driving under the influence of drugs is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act. The Police will take firm action against motorists who drive under the influence of drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicating substances or alcohol,” said the police.