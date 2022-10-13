American who allegedly made false bomb threat on board SIA flight ‘a danger to the public’

SINGAPORE - The 37-year-old man who allegedly claimed there was a bomb on board an Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight has been denied bail on Thursday as he is deemed to pose a danger to the public.

On Sept 29, La Andy Hien Duc, an American, was charged with using threatening words and voluntarily causing hurt while travelling on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ33 from San Francisco to Singapore.

He allegedly shouted there was a bomb on the plane and grabbed another passenger's luggage from the cabin's overhead compartment.

He also allegedly assaulted a cabin crew member who tried to restrain him.

Hien Duc, who did not appear in court on Thursday, had applied to be released on bail. He has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric observation.

In her written submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Lim Ying Min objected to Hien Duc being released on bail.

DPP Lim said that the IMH psychiatrist has assessed that the accused poses a danger to the public.

She said: “The stressors of being in a foreign country, including the fact that he has no fixed place to stay and no one to monitor his compliance with his medications, are risk factors for elapse.”

The Straits Times understands that Hien Duc is diagnosed with schizophrenia.

DPP Lim said: “The accused has a history of consuming cannabis as well. Should he gain access to drugs, it will only exacerbate his risk for relapse

“If anything, having the accused remanded is also in the interest of his own safety.”

DPP Lim also said that Hien Duc was a flight risk.

She noted that he is an American citizen with no roots in Singapore. He does not own any residential property and is not employed here.

She said: “There is therefore a real risk that the accused will abscond should he be released on bail. If this (happens), it will erode public confidence in the criminal justice system.”



Agreeing with the reasons DPP Lim provided, District Judge Terence Tay ruled that no bail will be offered to Hien Duc.

Hien Duc's defence lawyer, Mr Johannes Hadi from the Eugene Thuraisingam law firm, asked for access to his client, which the judge granted.

Hien Duc was one of 208 passengers on board the flight, which left San Francisco at 10.26pm on Sept 26 (Sept 27, 1.26pm Singapore time). The flight was scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 5am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he claimed there was a bomb in a hand-carry bag nearly six hours from arrival in Singapore.

The police were informed of the threat at about 2.40am on Sept 28.

Two Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter jets were activated to escort the aircraft until it landed at Changi Airport at about 5.50am.

The Defence Ministry (Mindef) said on Sept 28 that teams from the Singapore Army's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group and Airport Police Division were there to verify Hien Duc's claims.

Mindef said the threat was false.