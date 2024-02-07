NLB assistant director allegedly obtained $140k in bribes from directors at two firms

SINGAPORE – An assistant director of the National Library Board (NLB) allegedly obtained bribes totalling $140,000 from the directors at two different firms between 2018 and 2020.

Adrian Chan Siew Leng, 48, is said to have committed the offences in exchange for advancing the business interest of the companies with NLB.

Over several occasions between 2018 and 2019, he allegedly obtained $90,000 in bribes from Francis Lim Boon Hor, 49, who was a sales director of product and solutions supplier Broadcast Engineering Services (BES).

Lim is said to have worked with two other then directors of BES – Tan Lai Heng, 63 and Lien Hoi Choon, 68 – to give Chan the money.

Chan allegedly obtained another $50,000 from Puan Kai Hsiong, 49, then a director of interior design and construction firm Pan Prebuild, between 2018 and 2020.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that Pan Prebuild was a subcontractor of BES at the time.

On Feb 7, Chan was charged with multiple counts of corruption. He is also accused of cheating, as well as an offence under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

On the OSA offence, CPIB said that on Feb 9, 2018, Chan allegedly used WhatsApp to unlawfully send a man identified as John Paul Tan Wei Ming, 40, information related to the budgetary quote for a project involving the Oldham Theatre of the National Archives of Singapore.

The man was not authorised to receive the information which had been entrusted in confidence to Chan.

The Straits Times has contacted NLB to find out his current employment status.

Chan’s case has been adjourned to March 6.