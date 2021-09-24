Nine women arrested at three unlicensed massage outlets in police raids

SINGAPORE - Nine women who worked at massage parlours in Little India were arrested following police enforcement operations on three establishments between Sept 16 and 17.

The three outlets were purportedly found to be operating without a valid licence, in violation of the Massage Establishments Act, said the police on Friday (Sept 24).

The nine masseuses, aged between 22 and 47, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter. Police did not specify the offences, but said investigations are under way.

Those found guilty of running a massage business without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000 and/or face imprisonment of up to two years.

Repeat offenders can face a fine of $20,000 and/or jail time of up to five years.