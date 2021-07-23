Nine Vietnamese women arrested for suspected vice activities

SINGAPORE - Nine Vietnamese women were arrested by the police for suspected involvement in vice-related activities in an operation on Wednesday (July 21).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and three police land divisions conducted coordinated raids at multiple units in two condominiums in the vicinity of Middle Road, the police said on Friday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the women had allegedly provided sexual services via an online vice website and have committed an offence under the Women's Charter," the police said.

Six of the women, aged between 22 and 31, have had their short-term visit passes cancelled and will be deported.

Investigations of the remaining three are ongoing.

The police also said property owners had a responsibility to ensure illicit activities do not take place at their properties.

Landlords and tenants who are subletting should verify the identities of prospective tenants and the purpose of their tenancy before signing a lease.

Under the Women's Charter, anyone who knowingly solicits, receives or agrees to receive any gratification through prostitution can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $100,000.

Property owners or the agent of an owner of a place who knowingly rents his premises to any person for vice-related activities can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for not more than five years, or both.