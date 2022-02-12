Nine F&B outlets have licences revoked for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures

SINGAPORE - Nine food & beverage (F&B) outlets have had their liquor licences revoked by the police, with four of them also having their public entertainment licence revoked.

The police said in a statement on Saturday (Feb 12) that this was due to multiple cases of Covid-19 safe management measures breaches.

The outlets are: Steamov Steamboat Buffet Restaurant in Beach Road; Buzzed Pub in Dalhousie Lane; Ohms Garden in Chander Road; Haru Bar in Magazine Road; Darts Legend and The Idle, both in Media Circle; and MZS Family Karaoke and two units of H.O.M, all in Cuscaden Road.

Enforcement checks at these establishments found that the operators had not minimised the physical interactions between staff and customers nor ensured that group sizes did not exceed the prevailing cap on social gatherings.

These outlets were also found to have breached the restriction on sale and consumption of liquor after 10.30pm and were found to have provided dice and card games on their premises.

The nine establishments were issued with closure orders, with periods ranging from 10 to 30 days. They may also receive composition fines or face prosecution for the breaches.

The Idle, MZS and both H.O.M outlets also had their public entertainment licences revoked due to the repeated and egregious nature of these breaches, the police said.

Individuals and the operators of F&B outlets guilty of breaching SMMs may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.