Nightlife venues checked for violations as Covid-19 measures ease: SCDF

SINGAPORE - A joint inspection was carried out by the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at various public entertainment outlets last Friday night (Aug 19).

The checks included inspecting the venues for licensing- and employment-related offences, general fire hazards, as well as for infringements such as overcrowding and unauthorised fire safety works, SCDF said in a Facebook post last Saturday.

"Several fire safety violations were detected during the inspection and enforcement actions will be taken against the responsible operators," said SCDF, adding that such inspections are conducted regularly, especially with the easing of Covid-19 measures and nightlife establishments back in full swing.

Violations of the Fire Safety Act will lead to a fine or jail term, or both, depending on the severity and frequency of offence.

SCDF said: "Operators of commercial premises are reminded to uphold fire safety standards in Singapore at all times, to protect the safety of everyone."