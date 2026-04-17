Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chua Eng Kiam was sentenced to two months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to a bail-related offence.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – Even though he did not have enough cash or assets, the father-in-law of alleged nickel-trading fraudster Ng Yu Zhi agreed to be Ng’s surety linked to a bail sum of $1.5 million.

Court documents stated that private-hire driver Chua Eng Kiam, 68, knew that Ng, 38, would provide the money needed for the bail.

The prosecution said: “None of (Chua’s) money was at risk of forfeiture, and he knew full well that Ng would be responsible for the money should bail be forfeited.”

On April 16 , Chua was sentenced to two months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to a bail-related offence.

Ng is accused of masterminding a nickel-trading scam that attracted more than $1 billion from multiple investors.

His case is pending. Chua’s daughter divorced him in 2025.

Deputy public prosecutors Matthew Choo and Brian Tan told the court that between March 2021 and March 2022, Ng was handed 105 charges for offences including cheating and forgery.

His charges were transmitted to the High Court in January 2023, and the State Court then imposed a bail sum of $6 million.

In March that year, Ng was released on bail linked to two sureties – his own father and another person known as Quek Chin Chuan – in sums of $4.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

On or before June 23, 2023, Ng asked Chua to replace one of his sureties linked to a bail sum of $1.5 million.

Chua was also told that Ng would borrow the sum from his own friends.

Despite not having enough in cash or assets, Chua agreed with Ng’s request to be a surety for the sum of $1.5 million.

Chua also knew that he was unable to furnish the required bail amount.

Court documents stated that Ng then arranged for others to be falsely identified in sham loan agreements with Chua.

The DPPs said multiple people then agreed to be identified as Chua’s lenders.

On or around June 27, 2023, Chua executed agreements with multiple people linked to loan amounts totalling more than $1 million.

The DPPs said: “(Chua) agreed with Ng to sign the loan agreements and to bring them to court, knowing that they were only for the purposes of showing to the court to prove his source of funds for the bail money.

“The accused... understood from Ng that he was not required to repay any of these loans, even though his name was reflected on the respective agreements as the borrower.”

Ng later arranged for Chua to be provided with more than $1.5 million, the court heard.

After receiving the amount, Chua opened two fixed deposit accounts and $1.5 million was later credited into them.

On June 28, 2023, the court granted Quek’s application to be discharged as a bailor, and allowed Chua to be the replacement.

Chua also handed over the loan agreements to a State Courts officer.

Without revealing details, the prosecutors said that while out on bail, Ng allegedly committed offences linked to the sale of a shophouse in Bussorah Street near Beach Road between October and November that year.

He was arrested on Jan 29, 2024, and later handed several additional charges for offences including forgery.

Ng’s bail was revoked on Feb 7 that year.

Two days later, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) seized the bail sum of $1.5 million linked to Chua. CAD officers later arrested Chua on Dec 4, 2025.

On April 16, the DPP asked for him to be given up to 11 weeks’ jail, adding: “The accused intentionally misled the district court that he was a fit and proper surety who had the means to stand as surety for the bail bond and was the legal owner of the bail sum.

“The accused’s offending was difficult to detect, given the use of formal and written loan agreements that provided a veneer of legitimacy.”

Chua was represented by lawyer N. K. Anitha, who pleaded for her client to be given either a maximum fine of $5,000 or a week behind bars.

The lawyer from Anitha and Asoka law firm said: “Chua did not play any role in the procurement of the lenders or arrangement of the bail monies... He was not motivated by avarice.

“He agreed to stand as surety for Ng because Ng was his son-in-law and he wished to help his daughter’s family.”

Chua’s bail has been set at $5,000, and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on April 27.