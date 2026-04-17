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Pang Seng Meng ran a red light in 2022 and his vehicle struck a cyclist who died in hospital.

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SINGAPORE – The co-founder of food and beverage firm New Ubin Group was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks in jail on April 17 after he ran a red light while driving his car and fatally struck a cyclist in 2022.

Pang Seng Meng, 70, was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a period of eight years from his release date.

In November 2025, he pleaded guilty to causing the death of Myanmar national Chit Oo Maung by driving without due care and attention.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that the accident happened at 9.15am on March 2, 2022, at the cross junction between Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Avenue 5.

Pang did not stop at the red light and collided with Mr Chit Oo Maung, 41, who was cycling across the road.

The younger man was flung off his bicycle. He was rushed to National University Hospital unconscious, with skull fractures and bleeding in his brain.

He died at around 5pm that day.

The court heard in November 2025 that Pang was suffering from glaucoma, myopia and astigmatism at the time of the accident, but was not wearing his glasses.

He told the Traffic Police on the day of the accident that he believed that had he worn his glasses, he could have spotted the red light, as well as the cyclist, and avoided the accident.

Pang was represented by lawyers Stephania Wong and Yusfiyanto Yatiman.

On April 17, the defence said that he was not seriously short-sighted.

Pang’s bail has been set at $15,000. He is expected to begin serving his sentence on June 10.