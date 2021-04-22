New tech platform to help law firms manage cases and clients in the works: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE - A technology platform for lawyers to start Zoom calls with their clients, check their e-mails and manage their cases is in the works, said Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong on Thursday (April 22).

It will be linked to some of the "more popular existing technological platforms used by law firms", said Mr Tong in a keynote address at the two-day Litigation Conference Workshop 2021 organised by the Law Society of Singapore.

The workshop aims to cover legal topics such as litigation practice and advocacy. More than 1,000 participants attended the workshop virtually and physically.

Mr Tong had first mentioned the platform in Parliament last month, saying it is envisaged to enable law practices and lawyers to work "anytime, anywhere".

On Thursday, Mr Tong said the platform will, first and foremost, be a management tool for legal matters.

"Lawyers can start a new matter... and lay out a roadmap of how they intend to litigate the case," he said.

Law firms can create matter templates to set out a roadmap for each type of case, including details such as the timelines, procedural requirements and steps to take.

Tasks can be assigned via the platform to specific individuals within a firm, so that responsibilities and deadlines are clear from the outset, said Mr Tong.

The platform can be linked to the software systems that firms are using, such as document management solutions, to ensure seamless connectivity between each matter and the relevant documents.

Lawyers will be able to correspond with their clients through the platform, for example, through video calls via their Zoom accounts.

They can also consolidate their e-mails and other forms of electronic communication through the platform.

Mr Tong stressed that client confidentiality remains a paramount consideration.

He said the idea behind the platform came after engagements the Ministry of Law had with lawyers from different practice areas, as well as in-house counsels and various associations such as the Law Society.

It also follows the launch of the Legal Industry Technology and Innovation Roadmap in October last year.

Mr Tong said the platform will continue to develop with input from stakeholders.

"We will seek views from the industry on the further, longer-term needs in terms of integration and functionality, to evolve the platform based on Singapore law practices' needs," he added.