New S'pore-China team of legal experts to look into dispute resolution mechanism for businesses

SINGAPORE - Some of Singapore's legal heavyweights are members of a new team tasked with looking into developing a mechanism to handle disputes among businesses here and in China.

They include Law Society of Singapore president Adrian Tan and Drew & Napier chief executive Cavinder Bull.

The team, comprising six legal experts each from Singapore and China, was unveiled at the Singapore-China International Commercial Dispute Resolution Conference on Thursday (April 7).

It will conduct research and make recommendations on the implementation of a joint dispute resolution mechanism, as well as propose a set of rules and procedures to meet the needs of businesses in both countries.

The team members have yet to meet, and their plans are still in the works.

Thursday's event, which was jointly held in Singapore and China as well as streamed online, was the second edition of the conference. It was previously held in Beijing, China, in 2019.

The event featured speeches and discussions by participants from the government, legal and business sectors of both countries. Topics included the latest developments in commercial dispute resolution.

A memorandum of cooperation to organise a joint annual conference on international commercial dispute resolution was inked between Singapore's Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) during the conference.

Speaking at the event, Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong noted that dispute resolution exists to help businesses resolve conflicts as efficiently and effectively as possible.

More businesses will therefore be encouraged to operate from Singapore and China, work on the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as have their disputes resolved in a fair, transparent and efficient manner.

He also suggested two ways to deepen the legal and business cooperation between the countries.

The first was to consider developing a common set of commercial rules to be used by businesses in Singapore, China and even in other countries.

"A common set of rules will reduce misunderstanding and uncertainty due to differences, and ultimately... help to avoid conflicts upfront," said Mr Tong.

The second was to strengthen people-to-people exchange between the countries, such as via secondment and exchange programmes, which will help law firms and businesses in both countries better understand each other's working environment and culture as well as business context.