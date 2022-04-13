New police command to help victims of sexual crime, family violence

The police will set up a new command, which aims to provide victims of sexual crime and family violence with more support, by next year.

The Sexual Crime and Family Violence Command will be staffed by police officers who have specialised expertise in handling sexual crime and family violence cases and who possess good victim management skills.

Announcing this yesterday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said: "All of you know that (the Government) takes a very strong and firm stance on dealing with sexual offences. Over the years... we've strengthened our legislative levers. The police have also been active in reviewing their processes. The police are also taking very active steps to increase public awareness about sexual assault and what victims can do."

Mr Shanmugam was speaking at the inaugural Sexual Assault Awareness Seminar held at the Police Cantonment Complex. It was attended by police officers and representatives from the Ministry of Social and Family Development and other organisations.

Between 2017 and 2020, there were about 9,200 reports of sexual assault, including rape, sexual assault by penetration, outrage of modesty and sexual offences involving children and vulnerable victims, said the police. Of these, 869 were allegedly committed by family members or relatives.

Last year, there were 1,480 cases of outrage of modesty, which accounted for 42.3 per cent of all sexual crime cases reported. This was an increase of about 12 per cent from the 1,321 cases in 2020.

Child sexual abuse cases jumped 70 per cent from the 261 cases investigated in 2020 to 443 cases last year - an 11-year high.

Yesterday, Mr Shanmugam outlined how the police will be enhancing training for officers so they can better respond to sexual crime cases. This will include seminars where officers will learn about the best practices to manage sexual crimes.

Currently, sexual assault cases are investigated by specialist units in the Singapore Police Force, with the Serious Sexual Crimes Branch leading investigations into rape and aggravated cases of sexual assault by penetration.

The police will also be launching a one-stop webpage later this year, providing more resources to the public on the investigation processes for sexual crime cases and victim care measures available.