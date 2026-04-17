New national alert system warning public about terror, major incidents to be rolled out from May 10

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new national alert warning system, called SG Alert, comes with a pop-up notification, unique alert tone and vibration pattern that will last for up to 10 seconds.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – Mobile phones in Singapore will receive an alert at noon on May 10, overriding all notification settings, even if the devices are set to silent mode or if one is on a call.

The new national alert warning system, called SG Alert, comes with a pop-up notification, unique alert tone and vibration pattern that will last for up to 10 seconds.

From May, it will be used to warn the public of emergencies, such as major fires, chemical or terror incidents.

For the first public test on May 10, only Singtel subscribers and those whose mobile providers use the Singtel network will receive the alert.

They include those using GOMO, VIVIFI, Zero1 and ZYM Mobile.

Those on StarHub’s network will receive the alerts by end-2026, while other telco subscribers will be added by mid-2027.

SG Alert will be implemented and used by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to quickly alert the public to take immediate action to protect themselves.

Its launch is in partnership with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Singtel.

The system uses cell broadcast technology to deliver alerts without needing mobile data, and does not collect personal information.

This means that, unlike SMSes that can be delayed due to network congestion, or messages that rely on the internet, the alerts will reach members of the public within seconds. They can also be broadcast islandwide, or set within specific areas, such as within a housing estate where an incident is happening.

No mobile application downloads or account registrations are required. But mobile phone users should download the latest operating systems.

The alert will be sent out in English as a default, and Mandarin, Malay or Tamil, if it is the user’s preferred mobile language setting. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The alert will be sent out in English as a default, and Mandarin, Malay or Tamil, if it is the user’s preferred mobile language setting.

For older phone models, the alert may appear with a “ Presidential alert” header instead of “SG Alert” due to compatibility issues.

SCDF said the system will be used only during emergencies, and those who receive it should read the message carefully and follow the instructions.

In a real emergency, the notification will contain a brief description of the incident, the affected locations, protective actions to take and official sources and links for more details.

There is no way to unsubscribe from SG Alert, which is a free government service.

Similar alerts are already in use in countries such as Thailand, Japan, South Korea and the US for a range of incidents, including asking the public to keep a lookout for a missing person and informing them of road closures.

While it is primarily intended for mobile phones, other devices such as tablets and smart watches may also receive the alert.

The Internal Security Department said in a 2025 report that the terrorism threat to Singapore remains high, driven by ongoing conflicts elsewhere.

It added that citizens should prepare themselves for the eventuality of a successful attack.

An SCDF spokesperson said SG Alert has been in the works for about two years, and its launch is not due to any particular security climate issues.

The system was first announced by Law Minister Edwin Tong in August 2025 during the ASEAN Strategic Policy Dialogue on Disaster Management. He had said then that ASEAN should embrace innovation to improve disaster management capabilities, with technology advancing rapidly.

In February, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann had said during the debate on her ministry’s budget that SG Alert will complement existing emergency broadcasts.

They include the public warning system, free-to-air television and radio broadcasts, social media, and the SGSecure mobile application.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Alan Chow, senior director of SCDF’s Operations Department, said during a media preview of the system on April 17 that prompt and timely communication with the public is critical.

He said: “By strengthening our ability to reach the public swiftly and reliably, we enhance community preparedness and Singapore’s overall emergency response capability.”