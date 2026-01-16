New lab at Changi cuts pandemic testing time by a third, improves cargo testing capacity tenfold

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Six years ago, on Jan 23, 2020, Singapore confirmed its first case of Covid-19 .

The early days of the pandemic saw a scramble for testing facilities, with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) having to refit its lab in Pasir Panjang to test for the virus.

This meant compromising the lab’s cargo testing capacity to run Covid-19 tests round the clock.

Learning from the lessons and challenges of that period, a new HTX lab located in the Changi Airfreight Centre was built and launched on Jan 16.

The CBRNE@Changi lab is the first chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) lab in eastern Singapore, and was designed to better deal with future pandemics.

It was established with the support of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Changi Airport Group (CAG).

The lab doubles the number of samples that can be tested during a pandemic, and cuts the time taken from six hours to four hours. This is because new equipment can digitalise the testing process.

One example is the use of a radio frequency identification system, which allows for 96 samples to be registered at once. Previously, scientists spent significant time manually registering each sample.

The facility was designed with three lab zones, including one dedicated to CBRNE operations, such as testing cargo swab samples from Changi Airport.

A model of HTX’s latest CBRNE lab shown during a media preview on Jan 9. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Before this, such samples from the airport had to be tested at a lab in Woodlands.

The other two lab areas at CBRNE@Changi are for clinical workflows and research.

During a pandemic, the CBRNE area will be isolated from the other areas, which will be used for pandemic testing, allowing operations on both sides to continue with minimal disruption.

The separation is done by activating an air-locked corridor that is specially designed to prevent cross-contamination.

The new facility also increases the testing capacity of cargo samples by 10 times.

In peacetime, part of it will be used as a research area.

The work being done here includes omics-based research, which involves the study of entire sets of biological molecules – such as all genes and proteins within an organism – to understand how these components interact as a whole.

Such research benefits border security, as it helps to develop tools to better identify biological threats.

Another key project at the lab is the development of a portable mass spectrometer.

The machine prototype is roughly the size of a microwave oven, and can test for a wide range of compounds in 30 seconds.

This is compared with much larger testing tools, which take between 30 minutes and an hour.

A model of HTX’s latest CBRNE lab with the solar panels on its roof. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Compounds the spectrometer can test for include controlled drugs such as etomidate , an anaesthetic used in vapes that has been listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who launched the lab on Jan 16, said the threats from around the world are evolving, and the Home Team must keep up to secure Singapore’s borders.

He added that the lab was also built on lessons learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “When the next pandemic strikes, you’re not going to have the time to prepare this. So, with the lessons learnt, we’ve put in a state-of-the-art facility for testing for pandemics.”

Ms May Ong, director of HTX’s CBRNE Centre of Expertise, said the new lab is designed to do more than just meet Singapore’s current operational needs.

She said: “By combining front-line CBRNE operations with deep biological research at the air border, we are building the capabilities needed to understand the unknown faster and respond more decisively.”

CAG executive vice-president for engineering and development Koh Ming Sue said: “By successfully partnering government agencies to develop CBRNE@Changi within Changi Airport, we are building critical front-line capabilities that strengthen Singapore’s resilience against emerging threats and ensure Changi Airport remains a safe and trusted gateway for global travel.”