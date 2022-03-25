New Judge, Judicial Commissioners of the Supreme Court appointed

SINGAPORE - Judicial Commissioner Kwek Mean Luck has been appointed Judge of the High Court by the President and will take on the role from April 1.

New Judicial Commissioners (JCs) of the Supreme Court have also been appointed, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Friday (March 25).

They are: Mr Goh Yihan, who will serve a term of two years from July 1, and Ms Teh Hwee Hwee, who will serve for 18 months from Aug 1.

JC Kwek takes on the role as Judge of the High Court with more than two decades of experience,having started his legal career in the Supreme Court in 1998 as a Justices' Law Clerk, said the PMO.

His areas of specialisation include building and construction, finance, banking and intellectual property, the statement added.

He has held appointments in the Administrative Service, including Deputy Secretary (Development) in the Public Service Division of the PMO and Dean and Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Service College.

He was appointed Solicitor-General in the Attorney-General's Chambers in 2017; following that, he wasappointed JC in January last year.

Mr Goh, one of the incoming JCs, returns to the Supreme Court following more than 10 years in academia, during which time he taught law in Singapore Management University (SMU) and the National University of Singapore.

He is currently a professor in the Yong Pung How School of Law in SMU and continues to be active in the Singapore legal profession, said the PMO.

Ms Teh takes on the JC role following her position as Registrar of the Supreme Court, which she has held since 2019.

Citing the list of her achievements since the 1990s, the PMO said Ms Teh played a key role in establishing the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) in 2015 and led a team in developing the SICC Rules 2021 that will come into force in April.

In a separate statement on Friday, the Supreme Court said that Mr Tan Boon Heng has been appointed as Registrar of the Supreme Court.

He will first serve as an assistant registrar of the court from April 1 till his new appointment comes into effect on Aug 1.