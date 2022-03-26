New High Court judge, judicial commissioners appointed

Judicial Commissioner Kwek Mean Luck has been appointed a judge of the High Court by the President and will begin serving in the role next Friday.

New judicial commissioners of the Supreme Court have also been appointed, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement yesterday.

They are Mr Goh Yihan, who will serve a term of two years from July 1, and Ms Teh Hwee Hwee, who will serve for 18 months from Aug 1.

Judicial Commissioner Kwek will take on his new role with more than two decades of experience in the sector, having started his legal career in the Supreme Court in 1998 as a Justices' Law Clerk, said the PMO.

His areas of specialisation include building and construction, banking and intellectual property, the statement added.

He has served in the Administrative Service including as deputy secretary (development) in the Public Service Division of the PMO and as dean and chief executive officer of the Civil Service College.

He was appointed judicial commissioner in January last year.

Meanwhile, Mr Goh will return to the Supreme Court after more than 10 years in academia, during which time he taught law in universities here. He is currently a professor at the Yong Pung How School of Law in Singapore Management University.

Ms Teh has been serving as Registrar of the Supreme Court since 2019. She will be succeeded by Mr Tan Boon Heng with effect from Aug 1, the Supreme Court said in a separate statement yesterday.

The PMO said that with these appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 29 judges, two judicial commissioners, four senior judges and 18 international judges.