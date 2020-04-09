New cases filed with SIAC hit record high in 2019

Singapore's international arbitration centre continues to chalk up a record number of cases, drawing a new high of 479 cases last year that involved disputes totalling $11 billion.

A total of 454 of the 479 new cases filed with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) were fully administered SIAC arbitrations - cases where SIAC handles the logistics and arbitrator appointments and manages the dispute from start to finish.

Top institutions are marked by a high number of administered cases, reflecting in-depth expertise and case management know-how.

The remaining 25 were cases in which SIAC acted as the appointing authority - where its role is confined to appointing the arbitrators and other matters are handled by the parties themselves.

The president of the centre's Court of Arbitration, Mr Gary Born, said yesterday: "2019 was another banner year for SIAC. The number of SIAC arbitrations increased, with strong growth from all regions of the world, and with parties, counsel and arbitrators reporting deep satisfaction in the quality of SIAC's services."

The total sum in dispute was US$8.09 billion (S$10.9 billion), a 14.6 per cent rise from 2018.

"It will take again, continued focus and creativity, perhaps more than in the past, but we are confident that we will see another record year in 2020," he added.

The 29-year-old SIAC - viewed as a crown jewel in Singapore's legal industry - is steered by a board of directors chaired by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh. Its 33-member Court of Arbitration is led by Mr Born, an international arbitration heavyweight and vice-presidents Lucy Reed and Cavinder Bull, who is also a senior counsel.

Parties from 59 jurisdictions chose to arbitrate at SIAC last year, a tribute to its global appeal to users from diverse systems and cultures.

Senior Counsel Singh said 87 per cent of the cases came from outside Singapore and the top 10 users included India, China, the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and countries in the region.

"We are delighted that so much trust has been placed in us and we remain committed to ensure that SIAC will provide the best service ever in this field," he added.



From left: Mr Gary Born, president of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre's Court of Arbitration; Mr Davinder Singh, SIAC's chairman; and Ms Lim Seok Hui, SIAC's chief executive.



SIAC chief executive Lim Seok Hui said: "SIAC, in less than 30 years, has grown to become a global institution with one of the highest international administered caseloads in the world and is ranked the world's third-most preferred arbitral institution."

Industry players noted its impressive double-digit growth from 2018 and the 76 per cent jump from 271 cases in 2015.

"No other premier arbitral institution has recently recorded such significant double-digit growths, year on year. These statistics clearly serve to confirm Singapore as a leading dispute resolution hub," said Wong Partnership partner Chou Sean Yu.

Mr Dharmendra Yadav, counsel at ChangAroth Chambers, added that the record number of cases should come as no surprise.

"They are due to the tireless efforts of all stakeholders to make Singapore an attractive hub for legal services, in particular, dispute resolution. It is also a result of easier access to the Singapore legal profession and certainty of legally sound commercial outcomes."

National University of Singapore's law faculty dean Simon Chesterman said significant investments in arbitration nearly 30 years ago laid the foundation for SIAC's impressive position today.

"There is no room for complacency, however. Covid-19 has thrown sand in the gears of international commerce. Some areas of dispute resolution are counter-cyclical - meaning they will increase in the short term. But bigger challenges will arise if global supply chains reorient away from our region over the medium term.

"Singapore may find itself like Alice in Through The Looking Glass: having to run as fast as you can just to stay in place, and twice as fast as that if you want to get ahead," added Professor Chesterman.