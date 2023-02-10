Jail for man over offences including snatch theft and cheating involving nearly $700k

SINGAPORE – A conman’s victims included an architect whom he met on a dating website and a business development manager whose money was snatched away by him.

Andrew Lim Zi Kai, 31, who has been jobless since around 2018 or 2019, committed multiple offences involving nearly $700,000 in total and they included cheating and snatch theft.

On Friday, he was sentenced to five years and 10 months’ jail after pleading guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of cheating. Twenty other charges were considered during sentencing.

The architect transferred $271,000 to him from May 1 to June 5, 2020 after Lim told her about his purported face-mask business.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon said he met the 29-year-old woman in May 2020 through a dating website.

“He told her that, for an upcoming transaction, he needed $14,000 to purchase the goods and sell them to (a hospice), whereupon she would receive $15,000. The victim transferred the sums on the spot, and received the promised return a few hours later,” the DPP added.

The architect continued to transfer him more cash soon after. To date, she has received $25,000 in return.

On July 13, 2020, Lim told her that he needed $60,000 for a car business.

She arranged for her partner to pass him $10,000 in cash while she transferred the remaining $50,000 to a bank account. Details about the partner were not disclosed in court documents.

Three days later, Lim met the woman and her partner to tell them that he had used their monies for other purposes.

The DPP told the court: “(Lim said) his father had found this out and suspected that the accused had used his father’s money on other avenues, and was threatening to pull out of the car business unless he could see his monies intact.”

Desperate, the architect scraped together $10,000 and transferred it to a bank account. She also got her partner to hand over his luxury watches and physical assets as he had no more money.

This was because she did not want to lose the sums they had pumped into the deal.

Lim later pawned some of the valuables but the amount he received was not disclosed in court documents.

The architect later sensed that something was amiss and alerted the police on July 23, 2020.