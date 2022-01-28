Nearly 4 years' jail for serial molester who reoffended shortly after release from prison

SINGAPORE - A serial molester who was last sentenced to 21 months' jail in 2018 did not learn his lesson and returned to his old ways soon after his release.

Sim Teck Chye went on a crime spree and molested three women in 2020.

On Friday (Jan 28), the 49-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to three years and seven months' jail after he pleaded guilty to three molestation charges

District Judge Marvin Bay said that according to a psychiatrist's report, Sim was aware that "it is unlawful to touch (other people) against their will and that (he) could go to jail for it".

Addressing Sim, the judge added: "Quite disturbingly, when asked why you persisted in your behaviour despite knowing the consequences, you had told the psychiatrist 'unlucky, so (got) caught', other than demonstrate any discernible remorse."

The court heard that Sim had been convicted of molestation on seven occasions since 2013.

He had earlier made the headlines when he was caught red-handed in a viral video outraging a woman's modesty on an MRT train in July 2017.

For his latest string of offences, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Yi Cheng said that Sim targeted a 23-year-old woman on June 9, 2020, as she was on her way home from work.

She was walking in Upper Serangoon Road when he approached her and asked if she could direct him to a clinic.

The woman then told Sim that he go to a clinic at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon Central and told him that he could take a bus there.

She was pointing at a nearby bus stop when he molested her.

DPP Chan said: "The victim turned back and confronted the accused about his actions. The accused apologised and ran across the road, nearly getting hit by a white car. The victim then took a photograph of the accused, and called the police."

The court heard that this incident made the woman "paranoid of people following her" whenever she took the same route home.

She also feared that Sim would be around and became wary of others who look like him.