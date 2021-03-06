Nearly 1,200 outrage of modesty cases reported each year

Cases of molestation have been on the rise in recent years, and the penalty for these offences is set to be raised to let the authorities better deal with such crimes, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in Parliament yesterday.

Between 2016 and last year, an average of 1,190 outrage of modesty cases were reported each year - about 24 per cent higher than between 2011 and 2015. "We want egregious cases to be dealt with more severely," he added.

Following a review of the sentencing framework for hurt and sexual offences, the maximum penalties for molestation and two other sexual offences involving minors are set to be raised, he announced.

Those convicted of outrage of modesty could, in future, face a jail term of up to three years, compared with two years now. They could also be fined and/or caned.

This will send a stronger signal of deterrence, given the rise in molestation cases in the past five years compared with the preceding five years, Mr Shanmugam told Parliament in a ministerial statement on the recent review of the sentencing framework.

The proposal is also set to raise the jail terms for those who perform sexual activities in the presence of minors, or who show sexual images to minors. These are victims between the ages of 14 and 18.

Offenders could face jail of up to two years on top of a fine, up from a maximum of one year now.

The review of the sentencing framework for hurt and sexual offences, announced last July, came after public disquiet over sentences meted out to those convicted of such offences in recent years.

Mr Shanmugam said that the authorities have been constantly reviewing laws on sexual and hurt offences.

The latest review of the penalties, undertaken by the minis-tries of Home Affairs and Law, was conducted even after amendments to the Penal Code and Protection from Harassment Act were made in 2019 to strengthen protection for victims of sexual and hurt offences.

In the most recent review, penalties for other sexual and hurt offences under the Penal Code were also reviewed, including those for voyeurism, the distribution of intimate images and voluntarily causing hurt.​

24% Increase in the number of outrage of modesty cases reported each year between 2016 and last year from the period between 2011 and 2015.

"In our view, the maximum penalties are properly calibrated for most of these offences," said Mr Shanmugam, though some areas have been identified so that they can be further fine-tuned.

"Beyond these penalties, the criminal justice system also reflects the values of society," added the minister.

"Such acts must be seen as penalising a gross violation of fundamental values in Singapore...

"The starting point should be the conduct should never have happened. No excuses.

"Offenders should expect to face the full force of the law."