Myanmar teen who lost immigration pass over Kpod under probe for weapon possession, affray

The teen is the first foreigner here to lose her long-term visit pass over the possession of etomidate vapes, said MHA and HSA on Dec 8.

SINGAPORE – The 15-year-old Myanmar national who had her long-term immigration status revoked over a Kpod possession offence is also being investigated for several other criminal offences.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Dec 12 that the girl was issued a special pass to remain in Singapore to help with investigations for the possession of scheduled and offensive weapons, affray and voluntarily causing hurt.

“Police investigations are ongoing. Following the conclusion of her case with the police, she will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore,” MHA said.

In their Dec 8 statement, MHA and HSA said an e-vaporiser pod containing etomidate was found on the teen during a routine check by police officers on Nov 14.

Under the enhanced anti-vaping framework that came into force on Sept 1, foreigners caught in possession of or using etomidate e-vaporisers, or who test positive for etomidate, may have their pass or immigration facility revoked. They may then be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

The enhanced framework also meant that individuals found in possession of, or using or buying e-vaporisers, face higher penalties.

Repeat offenders will be required to undergo rehabilitation, and those who do not complete the rehabilitation programme will be prosecuted.