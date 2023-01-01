Murder cases in 2022

November: Father killed in Sengkang

Tan Qiu Yan, 31, is charged with killing her father, who was 67, in their home in Sengkang.

Mr Tan Ah Bang, whose wife was said to have died a few months before the incident, was found lying motionless inside his flat with multiple wounds.

November: Business partner went missing

Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam, 50, is accused of killing his business partner, Ms Ang Qi Ying, 27, in a ground-floor unit at Block 2 Beach Road.

The pair were co-directors of Smart Click Services.

The Straits Times previously reported that Ms Ang had gone missing on Nov 9, prompting pleas from friends and family for information on her whereabouts. Her last message was to her mother that day, saying she would not be returning home.

Chai, after allegedly killing Ms Ang, left for Malaysia on Nov 10. The renovation firm co-director was arrested in Malaysia on Nov 16 and extradited to Singapore.

October: Teenager arrested for murder

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai, 19, is said to have murdered his 47-year-old father, Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, at their block in Yishun.

The victim was seen staggering outside a fourth-floor unit with his face and clothes covered in blood.

April: Maid charged after elderly man found dead

Indonesian maid Sumiyati, 49, is accused of murdering Mr Low Hoon Cheong, 73, in his flat in Bishan Street 23.

Neighbours said Sumiyati, who goes by one name, was hired by the family around two years ago to look after Mr Low, who used a wheelchair.

January: Twins found dead in canal

Twins Aston Yap Kai Shern and Ethan Yap E Chern, both 11, are found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah Road on Jan 21.

The boys were said to have special needs and were believed to be students of a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

The father – Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48 – had alerted the police about the incident, and the authorities initially sent out an alert for a “tan looking” suspect and conducted a search in the nearby forest.

Yap was arrested the next day and has been charged with two counts of murder.

January: Wife killed in Ang Mo Kio home

David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun, 33, was charged with killing his wife, Ms Isabel Elizabeth Francis, at a flat in Ang Mo Kio Street 23.

The 30-year-old woman had pursued a juris doctor graduate law degree course at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, a friend told ST. The same friend added that Ms Francis had revealed she was pregnant.