Motorist who fled to Malaysia after fatal BKE hit-and-run accident faces multiple charges

SINGAPORE – A motorist, allegedly behind a fatal hit-and-run accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Feb 6, was charged with causing a motorcyclist’s death by driving in a dangerous manner.

Pua Yui Loon, 27, a Malaysian, allegedly fled to Malaysia after the crash and was arrested on Feb 7 when he tried to enter Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Besides one count of causing the death of Mr Joshua Chiam Chee Wai, 22, by dangerous driving, Pua was on Feb 9 handed four other charges linked to the tragedy.

He was charged with one count of causing grievous hurt to Mr Chiam’s pillion rider, Ms Siti Noor Diyana Abdul Rahim, 23, by dangerous driving.

Pua had allegedly failed to stop after the accident. He is also said to have failed to render assistance to Ms Siti, and was handed another charge for failing to report the accident within 24 hours.

Police said in a statement on Feb 8 that shortly before the crash, Mr Chiam was riding a motorcycle on the BKE towards Woodlands with Ms Siti as his pillion rider.

Pua’s vehicle allegedly collided with Mr Chiam’s motorbike. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Siti, who had serious injuries, was rushed to hospital. Court documents did not describe her injuries.

Police said that with the help of video footage from witnesses, the Land Transport Authority, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and police cameras, Traffic Police officers and the ICA identified the driver.

Police did not say why Pua returned to Singapore.

On Feb 9, he was ordered to be remanded at Bedok Police Division. His case has been adjourned to Feb 16.

The fatal accident was one of several in the last few weeks.

On Feb 2, a 19-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident involving an SBS Transit bus and a lorry. The police said a 35-year-old male lorry driver was helping with investigations.

On Jan 30, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was killed after a van struck her in Yuan Ching Road in Jurong. The van driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.

On Jan 23, a four-year-old girl was killed after a car hit her in the River Valley area. She was on her way home from pre-school. The police said a 40-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of careless driving causing death.

According to police data released in September 2023, traffic accidents claimed the lives of 71 people in Singapore in the first half of 2023, a 57.8 per cent jump from the 45 killed in the same period in 2022.

Among the fatalities in the first half of 2023, almost half, or 32, were motorcyclists and pillion riders, up from 25 in the same period in 2022.

In all, there were 1,834 accidents involving motorcyclists in the first half of 2023, an increase from 1,751 in the same period in 2022.