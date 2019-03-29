Motorist in 2017 Tanjong Pagar crash consumed alcohol before car ploughed into 4 pedestrians

SINGAPORE - An insurance agent had consumed alcohol and was driving his car along Tanjong Pagar Road on Dec 7, 2017 when it ploughed into four pedestrians standing on a centre divider.

Lim Kwong Fei, 42, pleaded guilty in court on Friday (March 29) to drink driving and being incapable of having proper control of his car.

One count each of causing grievous injuries to three male pedestrians by negligent driving as well as driving against the flow of traffic will be considered during sentencing.

A third charge of causing injuries to the fourth pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman, will also be taken into consideration.

A search on the General Insurance Association Of Singapore's website did not reveal any information about Lim.

He is now out on bail of $15,000 and will be sentenced on April 1.