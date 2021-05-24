Motorcyclists accept blame for injuries to SCDF trainee paramedic

Nuruljannah Razib with her parents, Mr Mohammad Razib Samsudin and Madam Anisah Bte Salim at home on Nov 23, 2020.
Nuruljannah Razib with her parents, Mr Mohammad Razib Samsudin and Madam Anisah Bte Salim at home on Nov 23, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Senior Law Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) trainee paramedic who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a motorcycle collision will get 100 per cent in damages after two defendants accepted total blame in a negligence lawsuit.

The parties averted a three-day High Court hearing last month after agreeing to a consent judgment before Judicial Commissioner Kwek Mean Luck in favour of Ms Nuruljannah Razib, with 70 per cent liability apportioned to motorcyclist Calvin Loo, then 23, and 30 per cent to the second defendant See Toh Yew Mun, then 48.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 