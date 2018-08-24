Motorcyclist sent to NUH after being run over by car along Clementi Road

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the National University Hospital (NUH) on Friday (Aug 24) after a car knocked him down and subsequently ran over him.

The incident occurred at around 11.05am along Clementi Road towards West Coast Highway.

Footage sent in by a Straits Times reader shows the car filtering from Kent Ridge Crescent onto Clementi Road. Instead of stopping at the junction, the car appears to suddenly speed up and veer to its right, crashing into a motorcyclist who had just turned into the same lane as the car.

The car continues forward for a few more seconds, dragging the motorcycle along with it and appearing to roll over the rider before stopping.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to NUH.

Police investigations are ongoing.