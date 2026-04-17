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The 20-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count of riding the motorcycle in a dangerous manner.

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SINGAPORE - A youth riding his motorcycle along the ECP performed a stunt where he stretched out his body horizontally on the vehicle to resemble Superman in mid-flight.

A Traffic Police (TP) officer later found a video of the stunt that Mohamed Asfa Mohamed Azli himself recorded on a GoPro camera.

On April 17, the 20-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count of riding the motorcycle in a dangerous manner. The offence took place in August 2025.

Asfa had attached the camera to the handlebar to record himself performing the stunt, where he lay prone on the motorcycle seat with his body and legs stretched parallel to the road.

He later admitted to the authorities that he had performed the stunt at least twice while on the ECP.

When he was later at a carpark near East Coast Park, he spotted TP officers in the vicinity and fled in a panic, leaving behind the camera on the motorcycle in the wee hours of Aug 31, 2025.

An officer found the unattended camera, uncovered the incriminating video clip, and Asfa was arrested later that morning.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Johan Tay said: “Footage seized from the camera shows that (Asfa) had ridden in the prone position for at least 16 seconds and overtaken two motorcars in one of these attempts.”

Asfa was riding along the ECP when he recorded himself performing the “Superman stunt”, as DPP Tay called it.

Stressing that this manner of riding was dangerous to other road users, the prosecutor added: “By adopting the prone position, the accused’s right foot and left foot were removed from the rear brake pedal and gear shifter of the motorcycle.

“The accused would not have been able to engage the rear brake and engine brake of the motorcycle in the event that braking was required.”

The DPP said the prone position also raised the centre of gravity for both Asfa and the motorcycle, making him more susceptible to losing his balance while riding along the ECP.

On April 17, the court called for a report to assess Asfa’s suitability for a probation. He will be sentenced in July.