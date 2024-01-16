Mother who saw son sexually assault daughter, then 12, but did not report it, pleads guilty

SINGAPORE – A mother who witnessed her son sexually assaulting her then 12-year-old daughter in their flat did not report it to the police and merely reminded him that she is his younger sister.

When the girl later got pregnant, the mother, who feared that the baby was her son’s, took her to try and get an abortion in Malaysia.

On Jan 16, the woman, 45, pleaded guilty to three charges, including two under the Children and Young Persons Act. She is expected to be sentenced on Feb 22.

The woman and other parties linked to this case cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the daughter’s identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan said the woman, her son – who is referred to as B2 in court documents – and her daughter, were living together in a two-room flat. The woman and the girl’s father are divorced.

In 2010, the mother walked into the kitchen in their flat and saw her son, who was then 13, and her daughter, then five years old, naked. She asked her son what he was doing, but he did not respond. She later told him that the girl is his younger sister and that he “should not do such a thing to her”.

Some time that same year, the victim was taking an afternoon nap in the flat while B2 was watching pornographic videos on the computer. Feeling aroused, he approached his sister and sexually abused her.

Later that day, the mother saw stains on her daughter’s panties while she was showering her and asked her son if he had sexually abused his sister. When he denied this, the mother again reminded him that the girl is his younger sister and that he “cannot do such a thing to her”.

The prosecution said that despite knowing as early as 2010 that B2 was sexually abusing his sister, and that the girl was at risk of further sexual abuse by her brother, the mother failed to take steps to protect her daughter from that risk.

She also did not regularly check with B2 and her daughter on whether her son had stopped the sexual abuse, and did not ensure that the siblings do not share a bed, added the DPP.

In fact, in 2017, the mother told her son, who was 20 years old then, to sleep on the same bed as her daughter, who was 12.

That same year, B2 committed statutory rape against his sister in the flat. While he was sexually assaulting her, the mother woke up from her sleep, lifted the blanket and saw her son on top of her daughter.

The mother asked her son what he was doing, but he did not answer. She then reminded B2 that the girl was his younger sister.