Mother of sexually abused girl charged

As a mother, she was supposed to protect and care for her daughter.

But the 39-year-old woman was taken to court yesterday after she allegedly allowed the girl to be sexually abused by her boyfriend.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the girl's identity, was charged with knowingly permitting the child to be ill-treated.

According to court documents, she is said to have allowed her boy-friend to shower with her daughter, who was 13 years old then, in a Clementi flat some time between January and June 2016.

This case made headlines in February when the 47-year-old jobless man was sentenced to 34 years' jail and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to four charges of statutory rape.

Another 17 charges - of statutory rape, molestation, committing an indecent act and sexual penetration of a minor - were taken into consideration.

The Straits Times earlier reported that the girl had called the man "shushu", or uncle, and had suffered almost daily sexual abuse from him for seven years.

She became so conditioned by his abuse that she would automatically take off her clothes when he summoned her.

She decided she could no longer endure the abuse when she was 13 and the police were alerted.

According to earlier reports, the girl is now 15 years old and living with her maternal grandmother.

Her mother told the court yesterday that she intends to plead guilty to her charge.

She was offered bail of $5,000 and will be back in court on Nov 27.

If convicted of knowingly permitting the girl to be ill-treated, the mother can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $4,000.