Myanmar maid tortured to death: Mother of jailed employer also pleads guilty to assaulting victim

SINGAPORE - The mother of one of Singapore’s worst maid abusers, whose helper died, pleaded guilty on Monday to also abusing the maid.

Prema S Naraynasamy, 64, pleaded guilty to 47 charges of voluntarily causing hurt to the maid and one charge of attempting to voluntarily cause hurt.

She is claiming trial to one charge of causing evidence to disappear.

She had originally also faced a murder charge, but was later given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

The victim, Ms Piang Ngaih Don, 24, from Myanmar, had been starved, tortured, and ultimately killed.

Between October 2015 and her death in July 2016, Ms Piang was physically assaulted almost daily, deprived of food and rest, and made to shower and relieve herself with the toilet door open.

In the last 12 days of her life, she was tied to the window grille at night while she slept on the floor in the same room as Prema, who slept on the bed.

Ms Piang weighed 39kg when she started working for the family on May 28, 2015, but weighed a mere 24 kg when she died on July 26, 2016, from the final assault.

Several clips taken from cameras installed in the three-bedroom flat in Bishan were played in court on Monday, showing Prema and her daughter repeatedly abusing Ms Piang.

In one of the clips, Prema was seen beating the maid with a bamboo pole that was used to hang clothes.

In another, she had grabbed Ms Piang by the hair, dragging her to the ground before lifting her up by her hair again.

Other clips also showed Prema violently shaking Ms Piang and beating her as she was relieving herself in the toilet.

The autopsy found that Ms Piang died from a brain injury following severe blunt trauma to the neck.

In total, she was found to have 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on all parts of her body, including the face, neck and limbs.

Her neck had been extensively injured, with her trachea and laryngeal cartilages becoming clearly visible on the outside.

Prema’s daughter, housewife Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 41, the wife of a police officer, had admitted in February last year to starving, torturing and killing Ms Piang.

Gaiyathiri had been sentenced on June 22, 2021, to 30 years in prison - the longest jail term meted out here in a maid abuse case.