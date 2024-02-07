Mother of seven, whose daughter’s burnt remains were found in pot, sentenced to 14 years’ jail

SINGAPORE – When their daughter died, instead of arranging a funeral to give her a proper send-off, her parents burnt her body and hid it in a pot, preventing others from knowing about her death for 5½ years.

On Feb 7, the prosecution said an autopsy of the girl showed that her body was severely charred, with her skin completely removed. Her hands and feet could not be identified as the body was at an advanced stage of decomposition.

She was 2½ years old when she died in 2014.

The mother, 35, whose identity remains protected by a gag order, also physically abused three of her children when they were two to seven years old and condoned her husband’s abuse of them.

At times, her children were left unsupervised and had no food and water. On one occasion in 2017, the woman’s eldest son, who was 10 then, had to cook instant noodles for himself and his siblings.

On another occasion in 2018, the children had eaten only sausages and asked a Child Protection Service officer for water.

The woman was sentenced to 14 years’ jail on Feb 7 after admitting to charges of ill-treating her children and perverting the course of justice.

She faced a total of 12 charges, with eight charges being taken into consideration during her sentencing.

They included the woman lying to a Child Protection Service officer from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) that she had six children when she had seven. She had deliberately omitted her daughter, Umaisyah, whose remains were found in the pot.

Umaisyah’s name was made public after a gag order on it was lifted in September 2023, when her father was sentenced to 21½ years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to a charge of culpable homicide for causing her death in March 2014.

During the father’s sentencing, the court heard that he had slapped Umaisyah many times and did not provide her medical aid.

He also admitted to three other charges – ill-treating his six-year-old stepson, rioting and consumption of methamphetamine.

The couple married in June 2012 and Umaisyah was one of their children. The woman, now 35, had other children from a previous marriage.

Details such as the names of her parents and the address of the flat, which could lead to the identification of their surviving children, cannot be published.